Gone too soon: Samidoh dedicates performance to his late nephew





Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki popularly known as Samidoh, has dedicated his song to his late nephew, 23-year-old Jeff Mwathi.

In the song he released in 2018, Samidoh acoustically played the guitar, singing that Jeff went too soon.

The song ‘Niwathire Naihenya’ is a dedication Samidoh made to orphans who mourn their parents’ death. He notes that in this world, there is nothing as important as having one’s parents.

He sings that death is inevitable but should not come abruptly and without notice.

“Even though it was God’s wish, Jeff, our child, you left way too soon,” he sang.

Jeff, an interior designer, passed on under unclear circumstances in the house of popular singer Lawrence Njuguna better known as DJ Fatxo.

His death was first reported as a suicide case in Kasarani police station before the DCI sleuths ruled out suicide saying he was killed. Further, some unnamed officers at the station are under scrutiny over how they investigated the recent death.

“Once those involved in the murder take the plea, we request your help (DP Gachagua) you help to streamline the station. Also, investigate it,” the senator urged the second in command.

Jeff’s murder touched so many hearts, with netizens calling out DJ Fatxo for his brutal death. He was believed to be thrown out of the 12th floor of Redwood Suites on the USIU Road building where DJ Fatxo lived.

After he was buried and news of his death reached social media, DJ Fatxo trended for almost three days catching the attention of the Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

He would then instruct the DCI boss Amin Mohammed to handle the case after Kenyans threw in their suspicion of foul play happening at the Kasarani police station.

The officers at the station involved in preliminary investigations of Jeff’s death conspired with the suspected killers to cover up the matter.

