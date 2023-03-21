Exclusive: Musicians not funding DJ Fatxo’s legal defense – Ben Githae





Gospel singer Ben Githae has denied claims that musicians are contributing toward DJ Fatxo’s legal expenses after he was linked to the death of Jeff Mwathi.

DJ Fatxo is the key suspect in the death of Jeff , who allegedly fell from the 12th floor of a building where the singer lived.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Githae clarified that most of the artists he had spoken to about the allegations have denied being part of any group.

“We are not in any group. Those are just propaganda, but we are asking for justice, and that should be accompanied by the truth,” he said.

Githae also urged the public to give the responsible institutions handling the case time to work.

During the interview, Githae also spoke about the scrutiny that artists face online, saying that they are human and go through the same ups and downs as everyone else.

“We get sick, we cry, we have our ups and downs, and we also have sex,” he added.

He also spoke about the unity in the industry, saying that they support each other, and if one artist falls sick, the others will come and take care of their children.

“We have isolated cases where we have artistes who are jealous about the other one getting many gigs,” he noted.

Githae’s comments come when the music industry is facing backlash following the alleged murder of a female pastor at Kikuyu gospel singer Mirugi Dishon’s house.

Dishon Mirugi claimed that the pastor, his ex-girlfriend, committed suicide by hanging herself in his house.

Nairobi News reports that Mirugi drove with the body for hours before finally taking it to the morgue.

The industry is under scrutiny, and Githae believes that artists are judged harshly, especially by their fans, who forget that they are human and have feelings too.

“They lift you up, but once they see you have made it and gotten money through them, they start fighting you. If they hear that you have neglected your children, they troll you. You cannot understand our fans. What do they want us to do?” he asked.

