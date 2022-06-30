Police launch manhunt for man who allegedly slit lover’s throat





Police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Huruma estate in Nairobi County.

The man is believed to have gone into hiding after slitting the throat of the woman whose identity is yet to be disclosed.

Nyumba Kumi leader in Igana area Ms Daphose Okul said that the deceased had just moved into the neighborhood a month ago.

“We had asked the landlord to share her details after she moved into the house but he was yet to do so,” said Ms Okul.

Neighbours who spoke to Nairobi News said that they heard the woman scream in the middle of the night saying that she was dying.

The neighbours said that the deceased walked from the third floor of the building where she was living before she dropped dead at the gate.

“The stairs from third floor are still having blood stains. When I woke up she was already lying dead at the gate,” Ms Janet Otieno said.

The neighbours then hired a motorbike to rush her to hospital but she was brought back after the rider realised that she was already dead.

The matter was reported at Huruma Police Station and the body thereafter moved to the City Mortuary awaiting postmortem.