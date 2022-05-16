Police nab main suspect in college student murder





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested the main suspect in the brutal murder of a colleague student.

The DCI, in a statement confirmed that John Wanyoike, 24, had been nabbed in a hideout in Kiambu, about 50km from Nairobi

KIMC STUDENT KILLERS ARRESTED The murder suspect behind the brutal killing of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) student Purity Wangechi, & two of his accomplices has been arrested.The mastermind John Wanyoike Kibungi, 24, was smoked out of his hideout at Kirigiti in pic.twitter.com/U1oas0EmwG — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 15, 2022

“Wanyoike was smoked in the wee hours of the morning as he prepared to escape, following a manhunt launched yesterday by a combined team of detectives and general duty police officers based at Kiambu police station,” the report indicates.

He was nabbed alongside two other people namely Kanaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri.

They are being treated as persons of interests in the murder of Purity Wangechi, who until her death was a student at the Kenya Intsitute of Mass Communication (KIMC) in Nairobi.

The deceased body which bore visible stab wounds and strangulation marks was discovered by the roadside close to Mburiria estate, in Kiambu county.

The 19-year-old had fallen in love with the suspected killer and had been in a relationship for sometime before she reportedly discovered he survived off the fishy deals.

“She confronted him about it leading to a misunderstanding between the two. She however didn’t know that her lover was determined to cover his tracks by eliminating her,” the statement by authorities adds.

Additionally, during the early morning raid, the officers also recovered a vegetable knife which they believe was used in the incident.

The detectives also discovered the murder scene that has been preserved for forensic examination by Crime scene personnel based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

Following her brutal murder Kenyans on Twitter have called for Justice for Wangechi.

One user felt it was stupid for men to feel entitled while in a relationship.

This stupidity of men killing womens when the refused to be relationship should end

.😞😞😞#justiceforwangechi — 🤕Kijana Ya Eldoret🙄 (@_xptxc) May 15, 2022

Another one thought love is felt and not owed hence saying that once the love was no longer mutual amicable separation should undertake, not one person hurting the other.

In any r/ship, love is supposed be FELT not OWNED!

Once the feelings aren’t mutual, a peaceful way to part ways should be used. No one has the right to hurt anyone just because they no longer feel the same as they did before. May justice for Wangechi prevail #justiceforwangechi — Lesile Selelo (@iamlesit) May 15, 2022

Another one said justice had to be served as no one was entitled to kill the other person.

We need justice for this young lady. Nobody is entitled to kill. #justiceforwangechi pic.twitter.com/tP5ckr7yb3 — Jack Alwang'a (@alwajack) May 15, 2022

Another one eulogized her saying her dreams were cut short and demanded for justice.