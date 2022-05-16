NTV ranked most popular television station





NTV has maintained its market share as among the most popular television stations in Kenya, according to a survey report released by Geopoll.

The report suggests that NTV, owned by the Nation Media Group and based at Nation Centre in the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District, boasts a 10% market share out of the more the 20 sampled stations.

NTV is ranked the second most popular stations only behind Citizen, with KTN coming in third, ahead of Maisha Magic East, Inooro TV and national broadcaster KBC in that order.

The ranking maintains NTV stature as a reliable go to media house for news, entertainment and sports, with the channel having broadcast several international sporting events in the recent past including the Kip Keino Classic athletes meet, 2018 Fifa World Cup, and NBA basketball.

NTV is the home to some seasoned journalists including Joe Ageyo, Mark Maasai, and Carol Radull.

The report also indicates that NTV remains the most popular news channel only behind Citizen.

It is also the channel admired most by the youth, behind K24 TV.

In terms of the most viewed television station during 9pm, prime time NTV became second with the most viewers.

Geopoll conducted this survey during the months of January thought March 2022, with their conclusions emanating from a section of Kenyans.