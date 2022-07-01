Police probe shocking video of minor smoking ‘marijuana’





Police have launched investigations into a viral video showing a minor smoking. The undated clip shows the minor smoking what appears to a narcotic substance.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Police Service condemned the act saying that it was wrong and immoral for adults to record such videos and that such action is punishable by law.

“Attention of the NPS is drawn to a circulating disturbing and gross video clip on social media depicting an underage child seated comfortably smoking what may be clearly interpreted as a prohibited substance commonly known as bhang,” NPS said.

The police warned those sharing the clip that they are also abetting the violation of the law and rights of the minor and should cease and desist from onward transmission of the same.

“NPS is therefore appalled and wish to advise the public not to openly engage in acts that are defiant of the law. Equally, violations of rights of children, especially minors constitute a criminal offense, and our teams are investigating the matter in effort to bring the suspects to book,” the police said.

The police added that they will scale up surveillance and enforcement campaigns against drugs and illegal substances and urged the public to cooperate. No one has so far been arrested.