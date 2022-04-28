Police release travel advisory ahead of Kibaki funeral service





The National Police Service (NPS) has announced traffic in Nairobi will be affected on Friday owing to the dignitaries expected at the state funeral for the late Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso in a statement on Thursday said the disruption will allow the procession of retired President Kibaki’s body to Nyayo Stadium.

Mzee Kibaki’s body will leave the Lee Funeral Home on Friday morning for State House where the military will kick off its procession to Nyayo national stadium for the national requiem mass.

“A procession to the stadium led by the Kenya Defence Forces will affect the flow of traffic on some parts of the procession route, namely Procession Way, Kenyatta Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Aerodrome Road as they proceed to the stadium,” said Shioso.

Motorist have been advised to use alternatives routes as directed by the police and traffic marshals.

Those from Mombasa Road intending to access the Central Business District or Westlands are advised to use Southern Bypass, or Likoni Enterprise and Lusaka roads to avoid inconveniences along Uhuru Highway.

Vehicles driving to the city from Waiyaki Way and intending to cross over to Mombasa Road are advised to avoid Uhuru Highway and divert at Nyayo House roundabout and join Kenyatta Highway towards Moi Avenue heading to Haile Sellasie roundabout, then towards city stadium onwards to Mombasa Road.

“Due to limited parking space at Nyayo National Stadium, owing to a high human and vehicles traffic expected, only vehicles bearing parking access stickers shall be allowed parking within the stadium premises,” added Shioso.

Consequently, vehicles without stickers shall only be allowed to drop off guests beside the stadium and then proceed to Lang’ata Road Primary School and Green Park where parking shall be provided.

The government has not limited the number of attendees to allow as many Kenyans a chance to bid the former president goodbye.

All persons planning to attend the State funeral service are expected to be seated by 8am and according to Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, the service is estimated to conclude at around 1p.m. after which all attendees will be expected to disperse.

The late President has been lying in state at Parliament Buildings for three days, from Monday, April 25 to Wednesday, April 27.

The State Funeral Service will be held tomorrow at Nyayo Stadium, where different diplomats, among others are expected to attend.

On Saturday, his body will be transported to Othaya by road for burial.