Policeman loses firearm in Kisumu, arrested





Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into how one of them lost a firearm that was reportedly stolen from his house.

In a police report filed at Kondele Police station and seen by Nairobi News, George Otieno left the firearm inside his laptop bag and went to fetch water at the Shaurimoyo Administration police line.

“He reported that he had securely closed his house and went to fetch water about 70 metres leaving his official firearm make; Taurus Revolver of serial number TK69848 inside a laptop bag,” the report read in part.

The officer said he returned to his house after ten minutes and found the door open and the following items were missing; a black laptop bag that had the official firearm, Mkopa mobile phone make Nokia 1.4 with two Safaricom lines, and a smartphone charger.

Other items reportedly stolen include four rounds of calibre 9mm that was on the table.

The scene was visited by investigative officers and processed.

“The officer has been placed in custody to assist in the inquiries. Already, sleuths attached to the Kondele police station have kicked off with the investigations,” the report further read.

This comes barely a month after bandits carried out an attack at Lodokojek police post in Samburu killing one officer and making away with four firearms and ammunition.

The attackers had stolen four G3 rifles from a steel box that was at the station.