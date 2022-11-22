Prophetic importers! Martha Karua throws shade at Moses Kuria as maize imports dock before gazette notice

Trade, Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria addresses the public in Kieni constituency during the distribution of relief food at Kiahuko Primary School in Nyeri county on November 5, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Martha Karua has thrown shade at the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Trade and Industrialization Moses Kuria’s announcement that 10,000 tonnes of maize imports will be docking in Mombasa on Tuesday, 22nd November 2022, even before the said gazette notice.

In a tweet, Karua said, “Of traders who know way ahead of pronouncement.”

Earlier, Kuria had announced that the gazette notice would be out this week adding that traders would be allowed to import genetically modified maize and conventional grain.

However, in a twist and turn of events, the consignment gets to the country even before an official gazette notice is released to legally allow imports.

A Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) manifest shows that the consignment is on-boarded on an African Merlin vessel.

Through Kuria’s lenses, the importation of duty-free genetically modified maize is to curb the runaway inflation that has engulfed the country, with the shipments being expected to plug the gap triggered by reduced harvest in the wake of prolonged drought.

During this year’s campaign and general election period, Kenyans had to pay extra for a packet of maize flour which rose to an average of Sh190 in October for the two-kilogram packet from Sh130 at the start of the year.

This, coupled with the politics of unga, saw the common mwananchi struggle to provide this basic meal.

Additionally, Kuria, while still pushing the GMO agenda, said, “There is no harm in adding GMO to the list of the very many things that can kill you in this country. That is why we have deliberately decided to allow GMOs into this country until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food.”

Those who still criticized him were slammed with “You will burn in hell!” remarks.

