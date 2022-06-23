Pupils stumble on missing police officer’s body while collecting firewood





Pupils of Chesuman Primary Boarding School in Marakwet County who had been tasked with collecting firewood in a nearby thicket on Tuesday stumbled on the decomposing body of a police officer.

The deceased, who has since been identified as Mr John Kigo, had been declared a deserter by his bosses.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the shocked pupils ran back to the school to inform the teachers of their strange discovery.

The school’s head teacher immediately informed the OCS Chesuman Mr Paul Murei.

“The OCS reported that the pupils spotted a decomposed body in a thicket about two kilometers from the school compound as they fetched firewood to be used in school,” the police report reads in part.

The OCS immediately mobilised a response team that proceeded to the scene. It is then that the team confirmed that the deceased was their colleague who had gone missing two weeks ago.

Police believe that Mr Kigo was murdered between June 5 and 7 through strangulation.

“The body which is highly decomposed did not have any obvious injuries but some signs indicate that he might have met his death due to strangulation,” the report further read.

The body was later moved to the Iten Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.

The matter is now being investigated by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).