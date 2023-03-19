Raila now recognizes Ruto as duly elected President





Azimio leader Raila Odinga has appeared to recognized William Ruto as Kenya’s duly elected Head of State.

Speaking in a television interview on March 18, 2023, Mr Odinga, who’s been leading protests across the country against President Ruto’s government, explained the mega project could culminate towards delivering a petition to President Ruto at State House.

“We will present our demands to President William Ruto,” said Raila.

This is the first time in about two months Mr Odinga is referring to Ruto as President.

On January 24, 2023, the Kenyan opposition leader told thousands of his supporters at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi that he does not recognize William Ruto as the country’s president.

Odinga also claimed the presidential election in August 2022 was rigged against him.

“We cannot and will not recognize the Kenya Kwanza regime and consider its government illegitimate,” Odinga said.

“We as Azimio reject the 2022 election results. We cannot and will not recognize the Kenya Kwanza regime and consider the Kenya Kwanza government illegitimate. We don’t recognize William Ruto as the President of Kenya,” Odinga said.

Mr Odinga finished second against President Ruto in the hotly contested elections that attracted four candidates.

He challenged the results in the Supreme Court but lost the case.

Buoyed by a face less whistle blowers account of events suggesting he won the polls, Mr Odinga has since led mass protests across the country accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of electoral fraud.

He has also demanded that the government lowers the cost of living and be ready to negotiate the composition of the electoral commission.

President Ruto has maintained that he will not be intimidated by Mr Odinga, and urged Kenyans to ignore calls of mass protests as he chats the way forward towards the economic stability of the country.

Mr Odinga is set to lead a mega protest in Nairobi on March 20, 2023.

