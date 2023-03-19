Hakuna maandamano! Police outlaw Raila’s Nairobi mass action protests

Azimio leader Raila Odinga introducing members of Movement for the Defence of Democracy during political rally at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega on February 25, 2023. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE

Police in Nairobi have outlawed protests planned by Azimio leader Raila Odinga on March 20, 2023.

In an address to the media, Nairobi Region Police Commander Adamson Bungei confirmed Azimio had made a request to stage the protests in the country’s capital but the same was turned down.

He said: “We received two requests from Azimio and the Nairobi business community to hold protests (in Nairobi) tomorrow.”

“Both (requests) did not meet the legal threshold and were thus declined.”

Mr Bungei further said he’d received information Azimio was planning to go ahead with the protests despite Police outlawing the event.

“It has come to the attention of the National Police Service (NPS) that Azimio plans to continue with the protests. We are obliged to protect the law and property and maintain order. The public order act provides that they notify the regulating officer/police of such intent at least 3 days prior and do so peacefully and in an orderly manner.”

Mr Bungei warned that measures are in place to ensure Kenyans and their properties are secured.

The declaration by the Police sets the stage for a possible face-off between Mr. Odinga, his supporters, and the Police.

Mr Odinga has described the Nairobi event as the ‘mother of all protests’ and urged his supporters from across the country to travel to the capital and join in.

The five-time presidential candidate insists the protests will be peaceful and urged his supporters to carry white handkerchiefs as a sign of peace.

Mr Odinga is protesting what he says is the high cost of living and stolen election victory in the August 2022 presidential polls.

He is supported by NARC leader Ms Martha Karua, his running mate in the August 2022 polls, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K chairman Eugene Wamalwa who doubles up as the former Defence Cabinet Secretary, former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former presidential candidate George Wajackoyah.

