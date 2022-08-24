Raila: We don’t want a rerun, we want to be declared the winners

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua at the Milimani Law Court where they filed a petition challenging the results of the presidential election. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua at the Milimani Law Court where they filed a petition challenging the results of the presidential election. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said that his coalition is not interested in another election, emphasizing that they have enough evidence to prove that the election was rigged in favour of President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking in Mombasa while campaigning for ODM candidate in the county’s gubernatorial candidate, Abdulswamad Nassir, Mr Odinga said he is the right person to be next president of Kenya.

Mr Odinga said that he is certain that the court will grant him and his running Ms Martha Karua justice.

“We want the court to say that we won, and that is the truth. And we don’t want another election, declare us as the winners,” Mr Odinga said.

He alleged that Dr Ruto is now using money to sway people to his team, saying that it is too early for him to start celebrating.

“He is now buying MPs, the candidates who failed saying that he is the president-elect. The president-elect is none other than me,” he said.

In a petition filed at the Supreme Court, Azimio argues that the presidential election results were interfered, and that the electoral commission’s server was hacked by certain individuals.

Also read:

Sakaja: How I spent Sh15 million on election day

You’re the best thing that ever happened to me, Raila tells Ida as she turns 72

Presidential petitions: Milimani Law Courts to be closed for 11 days

At the same time, Azimio leader asked his supporters to wait for their delayed win which will be declared by the court.

Mr Odinga claimed that IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati stands accused for taking sides and manipulating the results.

At the same time, Mr Odinga said the Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial elections should be presided over by IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera.

In the day Dr Ruto was declared the winner of the presidential election, Ms Cherera and three other commissioners disowned the announcement.

The commissioners claimed that Mr Chebukati was the only person who came up with the final percentage that granted Ruto victory with 7.1 million votes against Mr Odinga’s 6.9 votes.