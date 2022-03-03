Rihanna steps out in riskiest pregnancy attire, yet – VIDEO





Musician Rihanna, who is expectant, has again set tongues wagging after arriving at the Dior show at Paris Fashion week in a black lingerie topped with a thigh-high black patent leather boots and a matching coat.

The beauty mogul announced her pregnancy early in February and has seemingly been pushing boundaries of traditional maternity fashion.

Additionally, the umbrella hit maker who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky born Rakim Athelaston Mayers made fashionably late arrival in a deep burgundy lip color, a half-up ponytail with gently curled ends.

The look was also accessorized in layered silver necklaces which included a choker and a cross pendant as well as drop earrings and several statement rings.

The two love birds are believed to have started dating last year after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The two artists have been supporting each other’s careers whether it’s starring together in a music video or partnering up for skincare campaigns.

However, this is not the first time the Savage x Fenty founder, a beauty company, to wear innerwear as outer wear.

Rihanna born Robyn Fenty is ranked as a billionaire worth Sh193,579 billion.