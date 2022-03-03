Manyora: Raila will be a caretaker president





Herman Manyora has predicted that Raila Odinga will win the August 2022 polls, but then only act as a ‘caretaker’ President.

In a radio interview, the respect political analyst analyst argues Odinga will only hold brief at the house on the hill before the main person, whom he did not name, but described as a prince, takes over.

“Raila serves two purposes,” explained Manyora.

“One is he is a caretaker player president as Mwai Kibaki did. Two, break the cycle of betrayal where one community in this country feels betrayed and prosecuted by another community and has a sense of entitlement, unless you break that this country can never move forward that is when the handshake, BBI come in, after he (Raila) finishes his term there is a Prince in Kenya who will take over.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appeared to endorse Odinga as his successor after breaking ranks with his Deputy William Ruto who is also in the race to succeed him.

Uhuru argued, in a meeting with delegates in his Central Kenya backyard, that Odinga is best placed to take care of the interests of the region.

“This political game is among two to three people the rest can be thrown anywhere, this game on the bigger side is played by Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi, and the opposition side is William Ruto who is watching and he is alone, Anyone who works with William Ruto will never read his mind, he is a very secretive person. Musalia Mudavadi, and others are just small players and it is by design that he (Ruto) playing this as alone wolf,” said Manyora.