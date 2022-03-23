Russia lifts travel ban on Kenyans





Russia has reopened its borders for Kenyans, including students, thus lifting restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 period.

The announcement was made by the Russian Embassy in Kenya, via a tweet where it urged Kenyans to visit its mission in Nairobi for more information.

“Dear Kenyans! According to the Decree №440-R of the Russian Government, previously imposed restrictions (including those related to Kenyan students studying in Russia) on entry to Russia, have been removed. You can now apply and get your visa in the Embassy,” the Embassy said.

Russia’s Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev also noted that the Decree №635-R dated March 16th, 2020 of the Russian Government that enlists the categories of foreigners who are allowed to travel to Russia is still in force.

These categories of foreigners include diplomatic and service passport holders, students and cadets, foreign relatives of Russian citizens, and participants of sports and business events.

On March 18, 2020, the Russian government introduced restrictions on entry into the whole country for almost all foreign citizens.

A few weeks later, temporary restrictions on entry and exit via Russia’s land borders were enforced.

These restrictions were eased on April 16, 2021, for nationals and permanent residents of certain countries.

Russia’s decision to lift the ban imposed on travelers from Kenya follows a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases and admissions in the country over the past few weeks.

The decline prompted the Ministry of Health to ease and lift most Covid-19 restrictions and requirements, including the mandatory wearing of face masks in open places and quarantine measures.

This announcement comes at a time when different countries across the globe have warned their citizens against travelling to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Some countries have gone further to slap heavy sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s government including freezing assets of businessmen and companies allied to Russia.