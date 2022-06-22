Sakaja: How I will solve the Gikomba fire challenge





Johnson Sakaja has sensationally claimed some business, whom he did not name, have been behind the periodic fires witnessed at the Gikomba market.

Speaking at an economic forum of business people attended by Deputy President William Ruto in Nairobi, the youthful politician added that the fires are as a direct result of a land dispute.

He also claimed, but without providing evidence, that some people have been bragging about having title deeds for Nairobi’s biggest market and asked the DP to solve the situation by declaring the 16 acres of land in which the market stands as public land once he ascends to power.

“We will construct a fire station at the (Gikomba) market). Kidero brought some water vehicles but they disappeared. We will bring them back because people cannot be burning the market every day,” said Kidero.

Gikomba market, the biggest in Nairobi, catches fire atleast two or three times ever year. The cause of the fires have never been made public and no one has been arrested in connection with the arson incidents.