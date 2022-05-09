Sankok son’s burial postponed as Police extend investigations





The burial of Memusi Sankok, son of lawmaker David Sankok, has been postponed to allow detectives to seek a second autopsy that will help to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

This is after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) highlighted inconsistent statements from witnesses as the main reason for extending investigations.

The detectives further believe the crime scene was tampered with.

“We feel it is necessary to conduct a second autopsy, done by a government pathologist in the presence of forensic investigators so as to be sure. There are several things we need to be clear on, before we can allow the family to bury their loved one,” Narok County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba told Nairobi News.

Memusi is reported to have shot himself following a domestic misunderstanding.

His burial was set to take place on Tuesday but it is emerging police raised a red flag when they failed to recover the shell casing from the crime scene.

Without the shell casing, detectives have been unable to identify which of the guns owned by the MP was used to discharge the fatal bullet.

The nominated MP is said to own a shotgun and Ceska pistol which were found in the house and taken by the police for analysis and examination.

Police are planning to recommend that Sankok be charged with negligence in handling his firearm.