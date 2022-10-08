Section of Uhuru Highway closed for three days

A closed section of Uhuru Highway at the Bunyala roundabout in this picture taken on May 17, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

A section of the busy Uhuru Highway will remain closed for three days, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has said.

In a statement, Kenha said the closure, which came into effect on Friday night at 10pm, will be from Bunyala roundabout to Haile Selassie roundabout. The closed section will be reopened to motorists on Tuesday at 5am.

“The closure will enable contractors to uplift the section of the road. It will pave way for the construction of two cross culverts in that section of Mombasa Road. We apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavor to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network,” Kenha said.

Consequently, motorists have been advised to use alternative routes during the duration of the closure. The motorists heading towards the CBD have been advised to use Bunyala Road, Lower Hill Road into Haile Selassie Avenue.

Traffic police officers and regular officers have been deployed on various sections of the road to ensure the traffic is contained. Last weekend a section of Lang’ata Road was closed to allow the erection of the Lang’ata Barracks Footbridge. The closure affect the stretch between Lang’ata Hospital and the barracks.