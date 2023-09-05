Shock as man kills 6-year-old girl and buries body in shallow grave





A 25-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl and secretly burying her in a shallow grave.

The girl went missing over the weekend from a village in Narok County after she had been sent to buy rice at a local shop.

According to the police, the suspect may have committed the heinous act due to a long-standing family dispute.

Police traced the man and after questioning he led them to a shallow grave where he had buried the body which was found wrapped in a sack.

A fork jembe he is suspected to have used in the murder was also recovered. The body was exhumed and taken to a local mortuary pending autopsy and other processes.

Also read: Suspected serial shoplifter in court for stealing foodstuff worth Sh1,487

The man was arraigned before a Narok court on Monday where police were allowed to detain him for a week.

In March this year, a 35-year-old man was arrested for killing his 2-year-old baby and secretly burying the body in Rongai, Nakuru County.

The suspect, Paul Koech Rop, is an athlete. The body of the 2-year-old Linda Chepkorir was discovered after numerous efforts by the family to trace her whereabouts, months after the father took custody of her.

Rongai sub-county Police Commander Wilberforce Sicherani said on December 21, 2022 the father had not clarified why the baby was missing prompting an investigation.

Also read: Man in court for groping policewoman inside busaa den

“The mother came insisting for a search as she had left the daughter with her father for some time and taking her back but had not seen her for long,” Mr Sicherani said.

“When the mother inquired from the father where the baby is and why he had taken long before returning her, the father appeared unaware of the baby’s whereabouts.”

Preliminary investigations by officers attached to the Menengai Police Station indicated that the suspect might have had a hand in the murder of his child, in what they suspect is differences within the family.

Police eventually exhumed the body of baby Linda from a shallow grave dug within her father’s compound nearly 8 months after her demise.

“The father stayed with the baby until July. It is possible the baby died between July 23 or 26 and since the baby was not returned to the mother, that makes the father the prime suspect,” Mr Sicherani added.

The suspect was released on Sh300,000 bond after two weeks in custody and ordered to be taken for a mental check-up.