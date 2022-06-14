Sibling rivalry plays out in Raila’s Machakos campaigns





The sibling rivalry between Machakos gubernatorial candidates Wavinya Ndeti and Nzoika Waita played out during Raila Odinga’s recent visit to the region.

On the occasion, tempers flared between supporters of the two camps, resulting in a push and shove in the main dias forcing Odinga to momentarily halt his speech during a political rally.

Ukambani bigwigs Kalonzo Musyoka and Charity Ngilu were among those in attendance at the event broadcast live on TV.

https://twitter.com/ntvkenya/status/1536330810629947398?s=20&t=seEz_mpTJKrRh70-4inFbw

In a video shared by NTV, political dignitaries are seen scampering for safety forcing Odinga’s security detail to come in and protect him.

Kalonzo has thrown his weight behind Wavinya while Nzoika who until recently worked for President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, has set up an impressive campaign.

“Kalonzo Musyoka is neither a voter nor a candidate in Machakos and he really has no business telling the people of Machakos who should be voted in, who should vie, and who should not,” said Nzoika.

“I’m not a member of Wiper, we are constituent members of the Azimio Coalition which consists of 26 parties and all we call for is a fair playing ground.”

Explaining why his candidature is giving ‘sleepless nights’ to Wiper, Nzioka attributed his die-hard contest to giving Machakos residents a different message.

“I have gone to the more than 40 wards more than once in Machakos county and I have visited villages, sat with old men, women, and the young people with our discussions being around development and improving their lives.”

Noting that he has been received in open arms everywhere he takes his campaigns, Nzioka said that the people of Machakos were in need of a good manager who will ensure their resources are well looked after.

Wavinya and Nzoika are gunning to replace Alfred Mutua whose ineligible to contest after serving ten years.