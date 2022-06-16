Socialite Amber Ray ‘unveils’ new man





Amber Ray appears to have introduced a new man barely a month after breaking up with Sierra Leonean basketballer IB Kabba.

The socialite dated the West African basketball star for two months before a nasty split saw them attack each other on social media.

The former lovers have been throwing shade at each other on a daily basis, with each day uncovering little known not so pleasant details about their past.

Amber started a relationship with the basketball player after divorcing businessman Jamal Rohosafi where she had been married as the second wife.

And the socialite, born Faith Makau, is currently dating flashy golfer Kennedy Rapudo.

A few days ago they were spotted spending some quality time together in Nakuru city and even shared photos together all loved up on their Instagram seemingly serving couple goals.

However, drawing from her current relationship status, things do seem to be looking up for her and this might just be her lucky strike.

The mother of one has evidently not shied away from showing off her new catch on social media leaving her fans in jubilation as she seems to be in a happy place having found someone to share her life with.

In the photo shared by the socialite is seen fixing her man’s shirt with the caption “It’s the dimple for me.”

Over the weekend, Rapudo also shared photos of the two making out on his Insta-stories with a caption that read, “Partner in crime, for life,” with a heart emoji. He would later share a video of them in a car together during one of their road trips.