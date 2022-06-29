Three suspects linked to the murder of two in Adams Archade lynched by mob

Screenshots from the footage shared by DCI showing the wanted suspect stealing a cellphone from an M-Pesa agent. PHOTO | COURTESY

The search for three suspected gangsters who have been robbing M-Pesa attendants in Nairobi has come to an end.

The three suspects, who are believed to behind the murder of two traders two weeks ago, were lynched by a mob moments after they stole Sh1.2 million from a trader in Kasarani police station.

Kilimani Sub-county police boss Mr Andrew Mbogo said the three had been on the police radar following the Adams Arcade incident.

“The firearm that was found after they were killed by a mob is the same one that was used at Adams Arcade,” said Mr Mbogo.

The police further said the recovered firearm is the one that was stolen from a police officer in June 2019. At the time, the said officer was attached to Riruta police station and is currently working at Shauri Moyo station.

On June 16, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations released CCTV footage of the suspect who shot and killed the two traders.

“The thug is part of a wider armed and dangerous gang that staged an attack at M-Pesa shops located at Adams market,” the DCI said at the time.

In the footage, which was obtained by detectives and shared on social media, the man is seen buying a bottle of water from the premises.

He then distracts the M-Pesa attendant after she looks away, he then grabs a phone that is lying on the counter before fleeing after he was confronted.

The footage then shows the M-Pesa attendant with her colleague opening the shop door running after the suspect.

Police identified the victims as Gathoni Maina, 53, who was an M-Pesa attendant and 50-year-old Githinji Gitau who was responding to the screams from the woman.