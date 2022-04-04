TikTok launches short film competition for local content creators





Kenyan creatives now have a chance to be part of the coveted Cannes Film Festival after TikTok launches a short film competition.

Three winners from the TikTok short film competition will win a cash prize and a trip to the festival that is scheduled to take place in May.

“TikTok is proud to be the official partner of the 75th Cannes Film Festival as part of its mission to inspire artists, filmmakers, and creatives alike to discover, create and share the stories they love on the platform. During the lead up to the festival, TikTok is excited to have launched the global #TikTokShortFilm competition which invites the Kenyan TikTok community, along with the rest of the world, to share their short-form films in-app. Three winners will be selected by a jury to win a cash prize and a trip to the Festival de Cannes,” Content Operations Manager for TikTok Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba said.

“TikTok’s community in Kenya is as diverse as the country itself, and it has so many authentic and cultural stories to tell, which is why we would like to encourage local creators to submit their stories to #TikTokShortFilm. Local content creators have been allowed to exhibit their talents to the world through this global initiative with the Cannes Film Festival, which is rarely available. There is a lot of talent in our local community, and we are looking forward to seeing what they have to showcase,” Boniswa Sidwaba said.

Some of the judges for the competition include Senegalese director and film producer Angele Diabang, French film director Camille Ducellier, Sudanese filmmaker and director Basma Khalifa, Italian TikTok content creator Khaby Lame and French Cambodian director Rithy Panh.

Earlier this month, TikTok rolled out the ability for users to create videos for up to 10 minutes, giving its community more time to unleash even more creative possibilities around the world. Presenting an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to have their work seen by the world.

Submissions will be accepted until April 8, 2022, with winners announced at the end of April.