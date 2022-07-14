Tim Wanyonyi eyes ‘bigger things’ in 2027





Westlands lawmaker, Tim Wanyonyi says he is ready to renew his gubernatorial bid in 2027.

He spoke during a political event in his constituency.

“I’m ready to groom another leader to take up from me as I ascend to a higher political seat in 2027,” he said at a meeting where he received members of the Amani National Congress (ANC) who’d decamped to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The announcement comes months after the soft-spoken lawmaker shelved his gubernatorial in favour of Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe.

He attributed the decision to having the interests of Nairobi at heart.

“This is politics, you might think it is cowardice but you live to fight another day and I am sure if the governorship was meant to me it will come to pass.”

Mr Wanyonyi has served as Westlands Mp for a decade and is considered among the best performing lawmakers.

He is eyeing a third term as Westlands MP with Nelson Havi, a renowned lawyer, considered his main opponent.