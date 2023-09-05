Ugandan house help charged with defiling employer’s 5-year-old son





A 30-year-old Ugandan house help who allegedly defiled her employer’s 5-year-old son in Mihango,Njiru Sub County in Nairobi has been charged with defilement.

At Makadara Law Courts, Ms Grace Akware was charged with defiling the victim identified in court documents as CSM after picking him from a school in the area on August 31 in the incident that happened inside the child’s bedroom at his parents’ house.

and warned him against disclosing the incident to anyone

Ms Akware is accused of defilement contrary to section 8 (4) of the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) of 2006 and an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to section 11 (1) of the SOA where she is accused of unlawfully and intentionally touching the child’s genitals.

The minor told the police during investigations that after arriving from school, he went into his bedroom to change but the accused person followed her and allegedly told him that there is something she wanted them to do and he should not tell anyone thereafter.

She allegedly undressed the child and put him on the bed and followed her on the bed and allegedly defiled him.

The child later disclosed the incident to his sibling and parents and it was reported to the police.

While being interrogated by the police, Ms Akware allegedly confessed committing the act but she denied the same when she was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani.

She said she only washed the child and did not commit any of the offences she was charged with.

The suspect told the court through an advocate that she is married and a mother of three children adding that she has a fixed abode in Nairobi as she sought for lenient bail and bond terms.

Ms Okwani remanded her in custody to await a per-bail report before setting bail and bond terms for her. The report will be tabled on September 22nd.