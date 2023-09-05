1000 internship vacancies at Ministry of Education: Requirements and how to apply





The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced 1,000 internship opportunities in the State Department for Basic Education.

PSC on Tuesday said those interested in the internship opportunity should apply before September 25, 2023.

The internship opportunities are under the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP), Cohort 3.

Successful candidates will be deployed to sub-county schools where, in addition to acquiring practical skills and knowledge, the interns will play a crucial role in supporting learning and other related digital platforms.

PSC said interested candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in education with a specialisation in information communication technology or a Bachelor’s degree in ICT or a diploma in the same from a recognised institution.

“The candidate must be willing to be deployed to any Sub County Education office within the country on a full-time basis.”

The internship duties and responsibilities will include supporting E-Learning and content development in line with the schemes of work.

The intern will also provide class support and training for Primary School teachers in the use of digital literacy devices.

“The intern will support the implementation of the Digital Learning Program and carry out innovations to enable schools to improve on the use of digital learning,” the commission said.

Successful candidates will also provide first-line support and maintenance of ICT services in the schools.

The internship will run for 12 months and interns will be paid by the State Department for Basic Education at a rate as determined by the Government Certificate. They will also be awarded a certificate by the State Department.

Interested and qualified applicants are requested to make apply online through the Public Service Commission’s job portal.

