Wanjiru Shiro: From marine science to content creation





Wanjiru Shiro, a graduate of Marine, Aquaculture, and Fisheries Science, has taken an unexpected turn in her career by diving into content creation. As a brand influencer, she’s open to collaborating with various brands to continue learning new things.

When it comes to her diet, Shiro admits she enjoys indulging in junk food, currently relishing KFC and a refreshing Coca-Cola.

One recurring question that fills her DMs is, “Who is your boyfriend?” It seems people are curious about her romantic life, and this question pops up almost daily.

Shiro also shared the weirdest message she’s received in her DMs, coming from a 15-year-old admirer who professed his love and willingness to take care of her. She was taken aback by the unexpected declaration.

Despite her online presence, Shiro confesses she has never been on a blind date, attributing it to her shyness and social anxiety. She prefers to know her date in advance.

When it comes to fears, Shiro is terrified of roaches, believing they can penetrate eardrums, a chilling thought for anyone.

As for her bathing preferences, she’s firmly in the “no cold baths” camp, opting for hot baths during her “soft girl era” to avoid any discomfort.

Shiro expressed a deep love for her mother and stated she would willingly take a bullet for her.

While many might consider her famous, Shiro sees herself as popular rather than famous. She also shared her vision for her dream wedding, picturing a luxurious, intimate garden ceremony with only 20 invite-only guests, surrounded by family and friends.

