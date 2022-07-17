WATCH: Chebukati’s wife parades family, asks for prayers

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on June 2, 2022. POTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The wife of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has asked Kenyans to pray for her family during this political season.

Kenyans head to a contentious election on August 9, 2022 and Chebukati is the man to oversee the polls.

He is also tasked to announce the presidential elections results and hand over the certificate to the winning candidate.

“Please pray for my family during this tough period,” she said at a gathering.

“I know my husband will follow the law. So at times we see him on TV more than we see him at home.”

Chebukati has served as IEBC chair since 2017 and is set to supervise his second general election.

His first attempt during the 2017 polls was met with challenges, including the death of his ICT manager Chris Msando and consequent nullification of the polls by the Supreme Court on account of irregularities and illegalities.

The nullified polls led to then opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotting the repeat poll citing a lack of confidence in Chebukati and his team.

There was also a spat between Chebukati and Ezra Chiloba, his Chief Executive, who was then ejected.

Then vice chairperson Connie Maina, plus members Margaret Mwachanya and Dr Paul Kurgat, would then quit in protest while Dr Roselyn Akombe controversially fled the country while claiming his life is in danger.