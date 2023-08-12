Water rationing to affect Nairobi neighborhoods in illegal disconnections crackdown

Residents of Kawagware queue to buy water at a local water vendor in this photo taken on April 20, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Resolving a longstanding water shortage issue, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has unveiled plans to ensure sufficient water supply to residents of Langata Constituency.

This region has faced chronic water scarcity, primarily stemming from illegal water connections originating from its neighboring Constituency, Kibra.

To address this challenge, the company’s Managing Director has announced the disconnection of these unauthorized water connections, which will likely lead to a water crisis in the Kibra and Mugumoini wards within Langata.

The company emphasized, “The water supply to the broader Lang’ata area has been hampered by unsanctioned connections along our main water pipeline that runs along the Kabete-Lang’ata route. To safeguard the integrity of the main line, we are currently reinforcing it to prevent further unauthorized connections.”

To mitigate the impact of the upcoming disruption, the company has arranged for water supply to all areas in Kibera on Friday, ensuring residents can gather sufficient water in advance. This supply interruption is expected to continue until Friday, August 18.

To further assist affected communities, the company has dispatched four water tankers to provide free water over the next seven days until the situation stabilizes on August 18.

Water rationing will be implemented in various areas during reinforcement and connection adjustments.

Lindi and Laini Daba wards in Kibra will experience water supply from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm between Thursday and Friday.

Residents from Ngong Road to Kabarnet Gardens Road, spanning Kibra sub-county administration, Making, the railway bridge, and Lindi area, will receive water from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm between Wednesday and Friday.

Water rationing will also impact Ngong Forest to Lang’ata Estate women’s prison area in Mugumoini ward and Sarang’ombe in Kibra.

This development occurs amid an ongoing water shortage in Nairobi County due to insufficient supply from the primary source, Ndakaini Dam.

The Managing Director of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company recently addressed the Nairobi County Assembly Committee, highlighting that illegal connections are exacerbating water shortages. The company intends to address these illegal connections, especially those serving car washing centers.