What Musalia Mudavadi is doing in Azerbaijan

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of his party manifesto in Nairobi on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Days after losing one of his political lieutenants in the frame of Cleophas Malala to President Wiliam Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is off to Azerbaijan on an official visit.

While in Europe, Mudavadi will represent President Ruto in a Summit-Level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to COVID-19 and post-pandemic global recovery.

“The Prime Cabinet Secretary will represent H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H. President of the Republic of Kenya in a Summit -Level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to COVID-19 and post-pandemic global recovery,” read a statement released by his communications team.

He is expected to brief the summit on both the short-term and long-term measures being undertaken by the Kenyan government to cushion its citizens from the negative economic effects of the Pandemic and spur economic growth post-Covid-19 global nightmare.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, by the end of 2022 the pandemic had claimed about 6.5 million lives. More than 600 million people were infected and unprecedented livelihoods were disrupted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the global economy with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimating that the median global GDP dropped by 3.9 percent from 2019 to 2020, making it the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Some of the effects of the pandemic include the closure of learning institutions, restrictions on movement, bans on social gatherings, and limitations on economic activities.

Malala defected from Amani National Congress (ANC), a political outfit associated with Mudavadi, and joined President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) where he was appointed secretary general replacing Veronica Maina.

Prior to dumping Mudavadi, Malala unsuccessfully contested for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on a ANC ticket before losing to Fernades Barasa of the Orange Democratic Movement.

Mudavadi, who recently launched the office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary for his wife, is yet to publicly comment to Malala’s definition.

