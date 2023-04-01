What ‘peaceful’ demos? Not in my ward! DNG says





Member of County Assembly (MCA) for The Woodley/Kenyatta Golf course ward in Nairobi, Davidson Ngibuini popularly known as DNG has said demonstrations in his ward are not welcome.

In a post on his Twitter, DNG further revealed that he has held high-level security meetings with the security personnel in charge of safety in Nairobi.

He said met with Nairobi Regional Commander of Police, the Deputy OCPD Kilimani who oversees Kibra, the OCS Kibra Police Station, the Deputy OCS Jamhuri Police Station, the Deputy OCS Capitol Hill Police Station and the Inspector in charge of Golf Course Police Post.

Further, he noted with concern that they had red-flagged his ward as a key area of interest with critical installations which they must guard.

“We do not welcome any form of demonstrations in this ward – ‘peaceful’ or otherwise. Let these demonstrations be restricted to their strongholds so that the ‘peaceful demonstrators’ can rain havoc, chaos and anarchy in their own houses and on their own businesses,” he said.

“I have officially requested increased security support, a higher police presence, strategic operational positioning, and rapid deployment & response. We will not allow our people and their businesses and homes to be attacked and vandalized senselessly again,” he added.

His remarks come even as the country braces itself for the third week of protests by leaders and supporters of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, with opposition leader Raila Odinga have already warned the government to prepare itself for the ‘the mother of all protests’ on Monday.

The former Prime Minister had previously announced that he would be holding protests in the country every Monday and Thursday, a promise he has kept.

On the other hand, the government has similarly maintained a hardline stance with President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have indicated that they are not willing to engage Mr Odinga in any talks.