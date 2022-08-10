Whatsapp to launch ‘no screenshot’ feature





You may soon be in a position to ‘left’ Whatsapp groups without alerting its members.

This is one of the features set to be introduced in the social media messaging platform announced by owner Marck Zuckerberg.

Being stuck in ‘boring’ groups including those of weddings, funerals, and fundraisers have been a constant challenge for Kenyans who seek to leave but fail to know how to do so without attracting attention.

Currently, when users exit a group, WhatsApp typically adds a system message in the chat to inform all participants that one of them has left.

Another feature set for introduction will deny one an opportunity to take screenshots once messages are viewed.

Screenshots, where one is able to copy and paste someone’s messages without his or her permission, are viewed are considered by most as a breach of privacy.

Zuckerberg adds that the social media platform will continue building new ways to protect its customers.

“We will keep them (messages) as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”