Why DJ Joe Mfalme is pursuing aviation lessons





Renowned disk jockey DJ Joe Mfalme has revealed it was only after he built his mother a house that she approved of his career and passion as an entertainer.

The celebrated spin master also narrated how he used to sneak out of high school to go hang out at a lounge in Kilimani where he would clean a deejay booth and eventually his love for the job grew.

However, his parents were not supportive of his career choice as they thought of it as a joke and non-remunerative.

“No my parents were not supportive. I would hide and go for jam sessions back in high school. I started deejaying when I was in form two. I would go clean the deejay booth and I remember DJ Kcee teaching me,”

He adds: “I would go to a club in Kilimani and clean up the DJ booth. I slowly started playing with it and my curiosity made me venture deeper into the art,”

The deejay stated it was after he built his mother a house that she saw the job fit for her son.

“My mum finally approved of my career path as a deejay after I built her a house.”

DJ Joe Mfalme added that he’d initially come to Nairobi to study animation and graphics only to pick on a different interest in the process.

“I came to do animation because this flying thing was expensive when I started off and my folks were struggling. I then decided to do animation and graphics and it was in the process that I fell in love with deejaying.”

In a revelation, he said that he is currently taking aviation classes as being a pilot is another one of his passions.

“I have a very curious mind. I always want to know how things work and when it comes to flying, I want to know what a pilot does in the cockpit. I’m actually taking classes at the moment.”