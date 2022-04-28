Why Jubilee threw Bahati under the bus

Musician Bahati when he declared interest in vying for the Mathare seat on a Jubilee ticket. PHOTO: COURTESY

Jubilee party has explained why it threw musician Kevin Kioko alias Bahati under the bus.

The political outfit had handed the musician a nomination certificate to contest for the Mathare constituency seat in the August 2022 polls.

Or so he thought.

The party, which is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta, would later change its position and withdraw the certificate, reducing the Machozi hitmaker to tears during an interview with the media.

Kanini Kega, Jubilee’s National Director of Elections, now says the party sacrificed Bahati at the expense of its relationship with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) a party associated with Raila Odinga.

“ODM reached out to us asking why we decided to field a candidate in a constituency that was settled on as ODM stronghold. They stated they already have a candidate for Mathare, in incumbent Anthony Oluoch, who will be defending his seat so we had to pull out of the race,” explained Kega.

Bahati had earlier this week protested Jubilee’s decision.

“I respect both my President and honourable Raila Amolo Odinga and wish to ask them to give the youth a chance. I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area, but for this one time give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to get the leader they have always wanted,” a tearful Bahati said.

Bahati has severally entertained President Kenyatta and recently released a hit track featuring Odinga, titled Fire.

ODM and Jubilee have a working agreement in place that includes, among other things, supporting Odinga for the presidency in 2022.