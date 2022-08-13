William Ruto congratulates UDA winners

Deputy President William Ruto gives a thumbs up after casting his vote at Kosachei Primary School Polling Station in Turbo Constituency, Uasin Gishu County on August 09, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto has congratulated members of his party who have so far been declared winners from Tuesday’s General Election.

In a post on social media, Dr Ruto singled out women leaders who emerge victorious in their respective seats.

“Congratulations to all election winners. In particular, we celebrate the many women who have broken barriers to climb the political ladder. Best wishes as you embark on your new responsibilities. Hustlers are counting on you,” Ruto wrote.

Despite nearly half of registered voters in the country being women, there have been far fewer elected women leaders in the past.

This is despite the government introducing a constitutionally mandated gender quota rule in 2010 to tone down male dominance in positions of leadership. However, if this year’s election results are anything to go by, then this trend is changing.

Currently, UDA has bagged four female governors namely, Ann Waiguru in Kirinyaga, Susan Kihika in Nakuru, Fatuma Achani in Kwale and Cecily Mbarire in Embu. In Nakuru county, UDA’s Tabitha Karanja has also been declared the winner in the senatorial race.

Women MPs who have been declared winners on UDA ticket are Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Wanjiku Muhia (Kipipiri), Marianne Kitany(Aldai) Phylis Bartoo (Moiben) Mary Emaase (Teso South) Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu Woman Rep) and Linet Chepkorir (Bomet Woman Rep) and Liza Chelule (Nakuru Woman Rep).