Willis Raburu reveals his role model, art of finding joy in everyday life





Media personality Willis Raburu, widely recognized for his dynamic career and charismatic presence on screen, has revealed a key source of inspiration in his life – his father.

The doting father of two recently shared insights into his life philosophy and discussed the secrets to finding joy in everyday moments during an interview with Nairobi News.

“Happiness is a choice. So each day, I make it my mission to enjoy life in its all-encompassing shape and form,” Raburu shared.

However, it was when he spoke about his father, that Willis Raburu’s eyes truly lit up.

“My role model is my father; that’s my number one! His work ethic and good name continue, and I keep learning from him daily,” Raburu proudly exclaimed.

Raburu says that the values and principles instilled by his father have played a pivotal role in shaping his character and success.

The journalist’s father is a retired renowned civil servant.

Willis Raburu’s career, which has spanned various media platforms, including radio and television, has seen him become a beloved figure among Kenyan audiences.

His engaging and authentic style has resonated with viewers and listeners, making him one of the most recognizable voices and faces in the industry.

As he shared his philosophy on embracing life and happiness, Raburu imparted some words of wisdom to his younger self, reflecting on the journey he has been on.

“Finally, cherish the moments of joy and celebrate your victories, no matter how small they may seem. Life is a series of ups and downs, but it’s the sum of these experiences that makes you who you are.”

Addressing his younger self, Raburu expressed belief and encouragement.

“Young Willis, I believe in you, and I know that you have the resilience and strength to weather life’s storms and emerge even stronger. Embrace the journey, keep your head held high, and never lose faith in yourself.”

