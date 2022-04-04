Atheist in Kenya tell off Muthama over his remarks on religion





The society of Atheists in Kenya has condemned recent remarks that were made by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnstone Muthama that nobody will be elected if they don’t prove that they were religious.

In a letter sent to media houses by AIK President Harrison Mumia, he faulted Muthama for making the sentiment since the society was registered by the government.

“Our attention has been drawn to remarks made by Mr Muthama while he was addressing a rally in Kitui Town during UDA campaigns. The constitution and other laws and policies prohibit religious discrimination,” part of the letter read.

While addressing a rally in Kitui, Mr Muthama said that “hauwezipata uongozi kama wewe ni mkosa dini (You cannot be a Kenyan leader if you are non-religious).

The rally was attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula.

According to Mr Mumia, AIK is a legally registered society (Societies Act, Cap 108) and it caters for non-believers and atheists in the country.

“We find your remarks to be discriminatory, parochial and intolerant towards the non-religious community in Kenya and we demand a public apology,” he said.

Mr Mumia said that several politicians and government workers who hold top positions were atheists.

He asked the UDA party at large to ensure that they respect and honour “the tenets of our constitution during your campaigns and desist from making discriminatory utterances towards the atheists and non-religious community in the country.”

AIK has been at loggerheads with the register of political parties for years now who made an option to deregister them following advice by former Attorney General Githu Muigai.

According to the former Attorney General, the registration of the group was not in good faith as Kenya is an extremely religious nation.