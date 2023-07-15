8 tips on how to stop yourself from cheating on a partner

What is it about a side chick that makes her so darn appealing to the man who already has a partner? PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

It’s all because of greed. A person is never content with the person they are with, so they go out looking for new thrills to excite their otherwise “boring lives.”

See, these people take their relationships for granted, are too used to their partners to keep the spice in their relationship going or feel like they can step out on a partner and nothing will happen to their relationship.

You, the reader, might know one or two or a hundred people down this path. You’ve seen them cheat, and nothing happens to them either because they didn’t get caught or their partner forgave them.

And because peer pressure is a disease, you think you can do the same…First of all, it is a terrible idea.

You will get caught, and if your partner forgives you, their revenge is being chilled in the deep freezer. You will eventually get what you deserve- from your partner or from karma. You will lose something stable for a fleeting relationship that won’t go past the honeymoon phase.

Do you, dear reader, still feel like you have the stones or inclination to cheat after reading the above?

If yes, and you don’t know how to resist temptation and flee the devil, here are some tips on how you can actively stop yourself from cheating on your long-term partner:

Establish a foundation of open and honest communication with your partner. You need to create a safe space where you can express your needs, desires, and concerns. Regularly check in with each other to maintain a solid emotional connection. Reflect on personal triggers that may lead to thoughts of cheating. It could be feelings of boredom, loneliness, peer pressure, or unresolved personal issues. Identify these triggers and them through self-reflection, therapy, or open communication with your partner. Take time to reflect on your relationship and assess your level of satisfaction. Identify any areas of dissatisfaction or unmet needs and discuss them with your partner. It is better to treat the symptoms than the disease before it fully erupts. Invest time and effort into building emotional intimacy with your partner through deep conversations, shared activities, and expressions of love and appreciation. This can help fulfill emotional needs and reduce the temptation to seek validation and comfort elsewhere. Prioritize nurturing the physical connection with your partner through affection, intimacy, and satisfying sexual experiences. Explore your desires and ways of keeping your relationship’s physical aspect fulfilling and enjoyable. Establish clear boundaries for yourself and your interactions with others, especially with the gender that often puts you in a position to be tempted. Define what constitutes appropriate behavior regarding emotional and physical interactions with individuals outside your committed relationship. Respect and uphold these boundaries that will help safeguard you against temptation. If you struggle with the temptation to cheat, consider seeking support from a therapist, counselor or support group. Keep in mind the consequences of cheating, including damaging a good relationship, emotionally hurting your partner, and damaging your own reputation and image. Remind yourself of your values and principles and live in accordance to them.

