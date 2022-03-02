Akothee drops new ‘Meru’ hit





Singer Esther Akoth, commonly referrred to as Akothee, has dropped a new hit.

The song, titled Nkoro Ndito, features vernacular singer Kamanu with Akothee heard singing in the Ameru language.

The audio of this song, which she shared on her YouTube channel has so far garnered 40,000 views

This is the first time Akothee, the self-proclaimed president of the singe mothers, has ventured out of her comfort song to sing in another language.

The song comes after the mother of five took a sabbatical after falling ill and was admitted for months at hospital for a condition that affected the nerves around her neck.

Pictures shared by the singer captured her wearing a cervical collar to support her neck. However, with the help of her doctor she confirmed that she is on the road to recovery and could even be seen going about her day without the neck support.

Akothee started her music career back in 2008 but it was not until 2016 when she collaborated with Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz to release the song titled “Sweet love” that she started gaining popularity.

Her career immediately took off with numerous performances including international concerts. Her eccentric nature has made her be loved and hated in equal measures by Kenyans online.

Below is the song. Is it a hit or a miss?