Yemi Alade lands global ambassador role





Yemi Alade has been appointed Global Ambassador for #ItsUpToUs— a pan African campaign driven by the Africa CDC and Mastercard Foundation, a campaign encourages Africans to unite and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I’m delighted to be a part of #ItsUptoUs, a movement that encourages Africans to take up the responsibility in making the world safe again,” she said.

“I’m happy to lend my voice to this important issue and moment.”

#ItsUpToUs comes at a critical time in Africa’s fight against COVID-19. To date, less than 12 percent of the continent has been fully vaccinated against the virus. The AVAT, African Union, and Africa CDC, with the support of partners like the Mastercard Foundation, have made significant strides in securing vaccines. Ensuring vaccine adoption is the next step towards increasing vaccine coverage on the continent to ensure Africa reaches its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of its population by the end of 2022.

“COVID-19 vaccine acceptance is important to achieving herd immunity and safeguarding citizens in Africa and globally against the virus and its variants. That’s why Africa CDC and the Mastercard Foundation are joining efforts in ensuring access to vaccines for Africa,” said Dr. John Nkenagsong, Director of the Africa CDC.

“Vaccines remain critical for saving lives and livelihoods. But, misinformation spreads fast, so we need to be smarter and more creative to spread the right information faster. People make the right choices to protect themselves and their families when they have the facts,” said Reeta Roy, President, and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation.

The Nigerian singer is no stranger to the global vaccine conversation.

For over a year, she’s been vocal about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, the importance of vaccine equality, and the need to dispel myths around COVID-19 and vaccines—particularly in Africa. Yemi’s involvement aims to remind Africans of the power they have to make a change in their communities, and in the lives of their friends and families, by getting vaccinated.

The singer is also set to release a campaign Unity Anthem on March 9, 2022, that will be accompanied by an #ItsUpToUs dance challenge choreographed by 21-year-old Zambian social media star and choreographer, Mooya Musunga.

Yemi Alade first gained prominence in the music industry with her hit song ‘Johnny’ which topped charts and received a great reception across the continent. Her other hits include Na Gode which she sang in swahili, Dont Jealous Me, Africa and Double Double.

She is considered one of the greatest African female artists.