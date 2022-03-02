Man on the spot for assaulting girlfriend

Anthony Njuguna at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with assaulting his girlfriend. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man who reportedly beat up his ex-girlfriend while hurling unprintable insults at her has been charged with assault at Kibera law courts.

Anthony Njuguna is accused of assaulting Rose Kimani and causing her actual bodily harm in Nairobi on February 15. He allegedly injured her at her house.

The suspect reportedly entered the complainant’s house after she returned from work and started hurling insults at her.

He later allegedly hit her on the face sending her sprawling on the floor.

She screamed for help while bleeding but unfortunately, no one responded.

The complainant’s juvenile child intervened when Njunguna took a knife to stab Ms Kimani and he left. He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto.

He was released on a bond of Sh30, 000 and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on March 14