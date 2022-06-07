Akothee’s most vocal hater, Ezekiel Mutua, now her ‘biggest fan’





Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) boss Ezekiel Mutua and singer Akothee seem to have buried the hatchet after years of throwing shade at each other.

While attending the launch of the musician’s new book, Akothee Quotes, over the weekend Dr Mutua described Akothee as a hardworking, positive influencer and a phenomenal woman.

“Akothee defines beauty, charisma, creativity, resilience & class. Her book & album launch yesterday night at Eka hotel was simply phenomenal. Glad that our past conversations have shaped her journey. The best is yet to come for this enigmatic woman. Congratulations are in order,” Dr Mutua said.

“Akothee is an exceptional, hardworking, positive influencer & a phenomenal woman who has brought great change into our society. As the CEO of @TheMCSK, I embrace quality inspirational music. We’re here to support our Member. Congratulations @AkotheeKenya!” CEO @EzekielMutua,” he said.

During his time as the CEO of Kenya Film and Classification Board, Mutua did not have very nice words to say about the singer.

In 2019 Akothee and Mutua engaged in a war of words online. The confrontation was sparked by photos of the singer captured wearing a skimpy outfit during one of her performances.

Akothee wore a white bodysuit. She was also captured dancing provocatively which resulted in Mutua referring to her dance moves as dirty.

“Kenya has got talent but as long as we keep celebrating this kind of madness, our entertainment industry will never grow. Akothee is talented but the filthy and stupid stunts she has to pull to remain relevant should concern all of us. What’s worse is to see grown up men and women celebrating this scatological obscenity in the name of entertainment… People like Akothee cannot be the role models for our daughters. Music doesn’t have to be dirty to sell. How I wish artists like Akothee would know how much influence they have on our youths and try to use that influence to produce content that is edifying. This kind is crass, moronic and a theatre of the absurd. It’s demonic to the core and only appeals to debilitating and incorrigible perverts and brainless audiences. Akothee must stop this idiosyncrasy. There’s no dignity in for her or her audience,” Dr Mutua wrote back then on social media.

To which Akothee responded: “Who is Ezekiel Mutua? Nonsense! Where is the media when I want to promote my music? You only look for me when negative publicity follows me. Nonsense!”