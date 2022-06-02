Amber Ray, ex-boyfriend in ‘sex in the bush’ beef





Socialite Amber Ray has responded to claims from her ex-boyfriend describing her as someone who cannot keep a man.

IB Kabba, a Sierra Leonean, who doubles as a professional basketball made the comment on his socials.

As seen in his Instagram stories, the basketballer did not hold back from calling out his ex on some of her alleged behaviors.

He claimed she lives a fake life on social media, adding that she needs to grow up.

“I feel sorry for anyone getting my ex. I hope you can clean her up tell her to take a shower all the time and stop living fake life on social media,” he wrote.

“And stop having sex in the bushes while driving, and even having sex in the car. She really needs to grow up. Good luck to you.”

The ex-lovers have been serving their followers with quite a show since their split a few months back.

However, to set the record straight, the Sierra Leonian insists he’s moved on and is not in any way jealous of his ex-lover.

“That is nothing to be proud of by the way. I have been there dear I am not jealous by the way. I have moved on just to clear the air,” he added.

Not the one to take a jab lying done, the socialite has responded by taking it to her Instagram stories to declare; “if we date, we doing quickies everywhere.”

The basketball star a few weeks after breaking up with Amber Ray opened up about his brief relationship with the socialite saying he would not have dated her had he known the kind of woman she is.

It followed claims he abused her physically which he denied.

According to Kabba, they had a small altercation at a club that appeared as though he had gotten violent with his ex-girlfriend which was not the case.

Explaining what happened in the viral video, Kabba said, “I feel like I went there for you and then all over sudden you don’t want to leave, I took her phone, I ended up giving her back the phone, I know what I did was wrong but I wanted to fix things. I sent the video to my friends, as proof that I never hit Amber Ray. I would never hit a woman.”

Amber Ray has previously dated Nairobi businessman Jimal Rohosafi and that also didn’t end well.