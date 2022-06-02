WATCH: Tanzanian lawmaker accuses men of suckling infant’s breast milk





A Tanzanian lawmaker has sensationally accused men of suckling milk meant for babies.

In her submission in Parliament, Jacqueline Msongozi, in an undated video, is heard claiming men were oppressing babies.

“There are a group of men, fathers, who are exploiting children’s rights by suckling milk meant for babies,” she started off in Swahili dialect.

Adding that this behavior is depicted in different wards, Msongozi pleaded with the ministry to intervene and come to the rescue of the babies.

“Instead of babies getting nutrients that they need from breast milk these men are taking up everything and the children end up suffering.”

The Viti Maalum MP also noted, “These men especially those that take liquor get a relief from the breast milk as their hangover is reduced.”

Breast suckling is a common practice between intimate partners in the Western culture and has strongly been copied by Africans.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that globally three children out of five are not breastfed in the first hour of their lives.

However, nearly 2 out of 3 infants are not exclusively breastfed for the recommended 6 months—a rate that has not improved in 2 decades.

Breast milk is the ideal food for infants. It is safe, clean and contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses.

Breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life.

Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers.