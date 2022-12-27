Amber Ray full of gratitude to Kennedy Rapudo’s baby mama





Instagram influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, is full of gratitude to the mother of Kennedy Rapudo’s children as she celebrated the Christmas festive season 2022.

In an Instagram question and answer session, one of her followers asked her how the relationship between herself and her fiancé’s daughter was and whether she was in a position to give notes to other women out there creating blended families with their significant others.

“Oh, she is such a beautiful and mature young lady…it has been so easy to relate with her…I thank her mother for raising her right,” Amber Ray responded to the fan.

Kennedy Rapudo has two children, the 12-year-old girl in question and a younger boy who is about eight years old. He conceived them with a former partner and admitted he has never been married but they continue to be good co-parents. His baby mama is, however, already married.

Prior to Christmas day, Amber Ray and Rapudo’s daughter had a glam date where Amber took the young girl to a nail salon to have a manicure. Nairobi News previously reported that the adults allowed Rapudo’s pre-teen daughter to get a manicure which is often the preserve of over 25-year-olds and above but their followers loved it.

The duo had long tips (thin fake nail-shaped plastic permanently glued onto real fingernails, then the plastic is buffered to become as flat as possible to imitate real nails) installed and Christmas vibe-themed gel nail polish artwork done on them.

Following this manicure date, Amber, Rapudo and their children had a Christmas photo shoot in their house where the gents wore dapper suits while the ladies stunned in gorgeous red gowns as they wished all their followers a good Christmas “from me and mine to you and yours.”

Rapudo proposed to Amber in November 2022 while they were on vacation in Dubai. The duo had been together initially for seven weeks before they broke up only to reunite months later and Rapudo taking their relationship to the next level.

In the question and answer session, Amber also revealed she was open to having a child with Rapudo when it was God’s time.

