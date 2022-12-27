Amira open to love following Jimal Rohosafi, Amber Ray affair





Amira, the former wife to Jimal Marlow alias Rohosafi (clean heart), revealed in an Instagram story that she was open to falling in love once again following the highly publicized heartbreak she suffered in the hands of her husband and his former mistress, Instagram influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau.

In an Instagram story the mother of two boys posted on December 26, 2022, Amira said she was hoping that 2023 will be a better year for her as she expressed her hopes for what the new year would bring her way.

“More travel, romance and money in 2023 and beyond. In Shaa Allah #positivemindset,” posted Amira.

Her post came about a week after she celebrated on the same platform to finally being granted a divorce from Jimal after years of being his estranged wife before he desperately came begging her to take him back but she refused and filed for divorce instead.

Also read: Ababu Namwamba presides over beauty Pageantry in Budalangi

REVEALED: How Uhuru inner circle preferred Sakaja for president in 2013

Amber Ray full of gratitude to Kennedy Rapudo’s baby mama

Jimal’s wandering eye fell on Amber Ray when they were neighbors in a Syokimau estate. At this time, Jimal was still living with his wife and children in a peaceful home before Amber and Jimal embarked on a torrid, highly publicized affair.

The duo would publicly flaunt their relationship, shade Amira and at times, engage in online spats with her as Amber tried to prove that she was also Jimal’s wife and was there to stay. At one point, Amber went to Amira’s house and caused trouble when she allegedly dropped a dead bird at Amira’s door, leading to claims that she was once again dabbling in witchcraft after being accused of the same by another scorned wife whose husband also “dated” Amber Ray.

For about three years, Jimal and Amber reportedly made Amira’s life difficult. It got to a point that Amira decided to leave them in fate’s hands and went about recollecting herself and taking care of their kids as Jimal gallivanted all over the place with Amber.

Eventually, Jimal would dump Amber once she got pregnant for him and he ran back to Amira, publicly writing her an essay on Instagram asking her to forgive him and take him back. At this time, Amira was out of the country on vacation and said she would address the nation when she returned.

She did return and rejected Jimal. He then became a ‘motivational speaker’ after being served a dose of his own medicine.

Amira has been thriving ever since. Her business is booming, her skin is flawless, her boys are healthy and happy- and she is open to love once again. The heart truly is a mysterious organ.

What do you think? Do let us know…