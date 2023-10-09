Aslay reveals breakup with baby mama affected his music career

Tanzanian artiste Aslay during an interview on January 23, 2020 at Olden Ice Bistro. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Tanzanian artiste Aslay during an interview on January 23, 2020 at Olden Ice Bistro. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Renowned Bongo Flava artist Dogo Aslay has opened up about the reasons behind the stall in his music career.

This time, he attributes the downturn to his breakup with his baby mama, Tessy Chocolate.

Aslay expressed how the breakup had a significant impact on both his mental state and his music career.

He revealed, “In life, there are many situations like relationships. There was a time I was depressed after breaking up with my baby mama, and it affected not only my mental state but also my music. That’s why there was a period when I went silent on my music.”

Aslay and Tessy parted ways in 2018, and despite efforts from both sides to rekindle their love, it didn’t work out.

In July of this year, Fella, the man credited with discovering Aslay, claimed that alcohol and women were the reasons for Aslay’s recent musical decline.

Fella alleged that, at the peak of his career, Aslay made a lot of money and shifted his focus to drinking and indulging with women.

Also read: Rayvanny’s stint at Wasafi Records killed Yamoto Band – Aslay

While Aslay denied some of Fella’s sentiments, he did confess that women played a part in his struggles.

However, he clarified that this occurred in the early days of his career.

“At the age of 20, I had already earned my first million. I was making so much money from shows at that age, and that’s when my problems began,” Aslay admitted.

As a young and wealthy artist, Aslay wanted to enjoy life and ended up partying excessively.

“I partied a lot because, why not? I had the money, I could do whatever I wanted. One thing led to another, and I became hooked on booze and women to the point where I lost focus on my music, forgetting that it was the same craft that had made me successful in the first place,” Aslay added.

Aslay, now 27 years old, burst into the limelight at the age of 12 with his hit song “Nitakusema,” which took East Africa by storm, topping music charts in Tanzania and neighboring Kenya.

He continued to enjoy success as a solo artist before forming the Yamoto Band, which also thrived for over five years before disbanding.

Other members of the group, including Mbosso Khan, Beka Flavour, and Enock Bella, have argued that Aslay was responsible for the group’s downfall, which, until its split, was still topping the charts.

Also read: Dogo Aslay’s manager blames women, alcohol for singer’s dwindling fortunes