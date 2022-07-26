Azimio: Ruto should not have been cleared to contest for the presidency





Raila Odinga’s handlers have continued to justify the decision to skip Tuesday’s Presidential debate.

Odinga who is contesting for the presidency in the August 2022 polls on a Azimio Coalition ticket has announced, via his presidential secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua, that he will not debate his opponent William Ruto.

Mutua explained in a radio interview that Odinga’s principles do not allow him to share a forum with Ruto, who has been ‘linked with a number of corruption scandals’

“We feel that Mr Ruto should never have been cleared to run for the office,” said Mutua.

“In a civilized society, a person of his character, conduct should have been denied the ticket. He is a person mentioned in so many acts of wrongdoing.”

Ruto and his allies have been mentioned in several corruption related allegations, including loss of public property and land grabbing.

In one of the cases, he was indicted by court for grabbing land belonging to Adrian Muteshi, a farmer – now deceased, ordered to return the piece of land and fined Sh5 million.