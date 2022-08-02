Babu Owino’s wife hits the campaign trail





With just sevens to the General Elections, Fridah Muthoni, the wife of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has embarked on a last ditch effort to secure her husband’s reelection bid.

In a video posted on Instagram, Fridah sang a litany of praises to his husband while asking voters in Embakasi East to reelect him. She said for the last five years the MP has poured his heart and soul and everything into his job.

“I remember when I asked my husband why he would want to get into politics he said that he wanted a better, bigger platform to help people because that is my calling in life,” Fridah said.

In 2020, during the peak of Covid-19 in Kenya, the MP, whose real name is Paul Ongili, started an online revision sessions to help candidates prepare for the national exams while at home.

In the one-hour-25-minute lesson, the ODM legislator tackled questions in differentiation, calculus, integration, and trigonometry.

Babu’s public and private life has however dogged with endless controversies, including a shocking shooting incident at B-Club in Kilimani, Nairobi, which left a popular DJ at the club in critical condition.

The MP was arrested and charged in court for the shooting of DJ Evolve, but was later released following an out of court settlement with the deejay’s family.